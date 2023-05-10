In 2026 when choosing among the Tata Harrier and Tata Nexon EV Max, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Harrier Price starts at Rs. 12.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart Petrol MT and Tata Nexon EV Max Price starts at Rs. 17.74 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XZ Plus 3.3 KW. Harrier: 1498 cc engine, 14.6 to 16.8 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV Max gets a battery pack of up to 40.5 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Harrier vs Nexon EV Max Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Harrier
|Nexon ev max
|Brand
|Tata
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 12.89 Lakhs
|₹ 17.74 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|453 km/charge
|Mileage
|14.6 to 16.8 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|40.5 kwh
|Engine Capacity
|1498 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|15 Hrs