In 2026 when choosing between the Tata Harrier [2019-2023] and Volkswagen Virtus, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Harrier [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 13.84 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE, Volkswagen Virtus Price starts at Rs. 10.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT. Harrier [2019-2023]: 1956 cc engine, 14.6 to 16.3 kmpl mileage. Virtus: 999 cc engine, 18.45 to 20.66 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Harrier [2019-2023] vs Virtus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Harrier [2019-2023]
|Virtus
|Brand
|Tata
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 13.84 Lakhs
|₹ 10.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14.6 to 16.3 kmpl
|18.45 to 20.66 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1956 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3