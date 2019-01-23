Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsHarrier [2019-2023] vs Taigun

Tata Harrier [2019-2023] vs Volkswagen Taigun

In 2023 when choosing between the Tata Harrier [2019-2023] and Volkswagen Taigun, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Filters
Harrier [2019-2023]
Tata Harrier [2019-2023]
XE
₹13.84 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT
₹10.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
2.0 L Kryotec1.0L TSI
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
817.5905
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
350 Nm @ 1750 rpm178 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
16.3518.1
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
168 bhp @ 3750 rpm114 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicManual Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents on PillarsBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
16,95,67711,98,700
Ex-Showroom Price
14,39,90010,49,000
RTO
1,86,9371,11,290
Insurance
68,34037,910
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
36,44625,764

Trending cars

View allPopular Cars