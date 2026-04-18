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HomeCompare CarsHarrier [2019-2023] vs Yaris

Tata Harrier [2019-2023] vs Toyota Yaris

In 2026 when choosing between the Tata Harrier [2019-2023] and Toyota Yaris, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Harrier [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 13.84 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE, Toyota Yaris Price starts at Rs. 9.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for J MT OPT. Harrier [2019-2023]: 1956 cc engine, 14.6 to 16.3 kmpl mileage. Yaris: 1496 cc engine, 17.1 to 17.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Harrier [2019-2023] vs Yaris Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Harrier [2019-2023] Yaris
BrandTataToyota
Price₹ 13.84 Lakhs₹ 9.16 Lakhs
Mileage14.6 to 16.3 kmpl17.1 to 17.8 kmpl
Engine Capacity1956 cc1496 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift
Cylinders44

Filters
Harrier [2019-2023]
Tata Harrier [2019-2023]
XE
₹13.84 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Yaris
Toyota Yaris
J MT OPT
₹9.16 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Tata Harrier [2019-2023] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Rear Right Side
Headlight
Front Left Side
Rear Left View
Rear View
Left Side View
Steering Wheel
Seat Headrest
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Specification
Engine Type
2.0 L Kryotec1.5L Dual VVT-i Engine
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
817.5-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
350 Nm @ 1750 rpm140 Nm @ 4200 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
16.3517.1
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
168 bhp @ 3750 rpm106 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNo
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1496 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.755.1
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
235 / 70 R16185 / 60 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Semi Independent Twist Blade with Panhard Rod and Coil SpringTorsion beam with stabiliser
Front Suspension
Independent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil Spring & Anti Roll BarMcPherson Strut with stabiliser
Rear Tyres
235 / 70 R16185 / 60 R15
Ground Clearance
205-
Length
45984425
Wheelbase
27412550
Kerb Weight
16551090
Height
17061495
Width
18941730
Bootspace
425476
No of Seating Rows
22
Seating Capacity
55
Doors
54
Fuel Tank Capacity
5042
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlCommon Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents on Pillars-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue
Average Speed
NoYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way2 Way
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesNo
Central Locking
With KeyKeyless
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesNo
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch -Down
NoDriver
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
BlackChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseInternal
Rear Wiper
NoNo
One Touch - Up
NoDriver
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cooled Glove Box
NoYes
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Warranty (Years)
23
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000100000
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
HalogenNo
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
YesNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
OptionalYes
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
CD Player
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Speakers
No4
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Head Unit Size
1 DinNot Available
MP3 Playback
NoNo
USB Compatibility
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Display
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Differential Lock
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesNo
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesNo
Hill Descent Control
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
NoYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)3 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, Driver Knee)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested4 Star (Latin NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
NoWith Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
No60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Black-
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
16,95,67710,21,641
Ex-Showroom Price
14,39,9009,16,000
RTO
1,86,93764,150
Insurance
68,34040,991
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
36,44621,959
Expert Rating
-

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