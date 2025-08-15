In 2026 when choosing between the Tata Harrier [2019-2023] and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Harrier [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 13.84 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE, Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Price starts at Rs. 7.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E 1.2 Petrol MT. Harrier [2019-2023]: 1956 cc engine, 14.6 to 16.3 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser Taisor: 998 cc engine, 20.01 to 28.51 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Harrier [2019-2023] vs Urban Cruiser Taisor Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Harrier [2019-2023]
|Urban cruiser taisor
|Brand
|Tata
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 13.84 Lakhs
|₹ 7.76 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14.6 to 16.3 kmpl
|20.01 to 28.51 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1956 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4