In 2026 when choosing among the Tata Harrier [2019-2023] and Toyota Innova Hycross, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Harrier [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 13.84 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE and Toyota Innova Hycross Price starts at Rs. 18.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GX 7 STR. Harrier [2019-2023]: 1956 cc engine, 14.6 to 16.3 kmpl mileage. Innova Hycross: 1987 cc engine, 16.13 to 23.24 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Harrier [2019-2023] vs Innova Hycross Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Harrier [2019-2023]
|Innova hycross
|Brand
|Tata
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 13.84 Lakhs
|₹ 18.86 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|839 km/charge
|Mileage
|14.6 to 16.3 kmpl
|16.13 to 23.24 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1956 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-