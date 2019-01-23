Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsHarrier [2019-2023] vs Innova Hycross

Tata Harrier [2019-2023] vs Toyota Innova Hycross

In 2023 when choosing among the Tata Harrier [2019-2023] and Toyota Innova Hycross, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and ...Read More

Filters
Harrier [2019-2023]
Tata Harrier [2019-2023]
XE
₹13.84 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Innova Hycross
Toyota Innova Hycross
G-SLF 7 STR
₹18.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
2.0 L KryotecTNGA
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
817.5839 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
350 Nm @ 1750 rpm205 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsAutomatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Manual Override
Mileage (ARAI)
16.3516.13 kmpl
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
168 bhp @ 3750 rpm172 bhp @ 6600 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1987 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
13
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents on PillarsBlower, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
16,95,67721,31,522
Ex-Showroom Price
14,39,90018,30,000
RTO
1,86,9371,99,000
Insurance
68,3401,02,022
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
36,44645,814

Trending cars

View allPopular Cars