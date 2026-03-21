Harrier [2019-2023] vs Innova Crysta [2020-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Harrier [2019-2023] Innova crysta [2020-2023] Brand Tata Toyota Price ₹ 13.84 Lakhs ₹ 16.26 Lakhs Mileage 14.6 to 16.3 kmpl - Engine Capacity 1956 cc 2694 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Manual - 5 Gears Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Tata Harrier [2019-2023] and Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Harrier [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 13.84 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE, Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 16.26 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.7 GX 7 STR. Harrier [2019-2023]: 1956 cc engine, 14.6 to 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.