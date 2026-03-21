In 2026 when choosing between the Tata Harrier [2019-2023] and Toyota Glanza, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Harrier [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 13.84 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE, Toyota Glanza Price starts at Rs. 6.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E. Harrier [2019-2023]: 1956 cc engine, 14.6 to 16.3 kmpl mileage. Glanza: 1197 cc engine, 22.3 to 30.61 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Harrier [2019-2023] vs Glanza Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Harrier [2019-2023]
|Glanza
|Brand
|Tata
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 13.84 Lakhs
|₹ 6.39 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14.6 to 16.3 kmpl
|22.3 to 30.61 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1956 cc
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4