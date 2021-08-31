Saved Articles

Tata Harrier [2019-2023] vs Tata Tigor EV

In 2023 when choosing among the Tata Harrier [2019-2023] and Tata Tigor EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and ...Read More

Harrier [2019-2023]
Tata Harrier [2019-2023]
XE
₹13.84 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Tigor EV
Tata Tigor EV
XE
₹11.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
2.0 L KryotecPermanent Magnet Synchronous Motor paired to High energy density Lithium-ion battery pack
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
817.5306
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
350 Nm @ 1750 rpm-
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
16.35-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
168 bhp @ 3750 rpm-
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNo
Fuel Type
DieselElectric
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHCNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
12V Power Outlets
11
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents on Pillars-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
16,95,67712,39,825
Ex-Showroom Price
14,39,90011,99,000
RTO
1,86,9376,230
Insurance
68,34034,095
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
36,44626,648

