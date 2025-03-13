hamburger icon
HomeCompare CarsHarrier [2019-2023] vs Tiago NRG

Tata Harrier [2019-2023] vs Tata Tiago NRG

In 2026 when choosing between the Tata Harrier [2019-2023] and Tata Tiago NRG, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Harrier [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 13.84 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE, Tata Tiago NRG Price starts at Rs. 7.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XZ MT. Harrier [2019-2023]: 1956 cc engine, 14.6 to 16.3 kmpl mileage. Tiago NRG: 1199 cc engine, 20.09 to 26.49 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Harrier [2019-2023] vs Tiago NRG Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Harrier [2019-2023] Tiago nrg
BrandTataTata
Price₹ 13.84 Lakhs₹ 7.2 Lakhs
Mileage14.6 to 16.3 kmpl20.09 to 26.49 kmpl
Engine Capacity1956 cc1199 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Filters
Harrier [2019-2023]
Tata Harrier [2019-2023]
XE
₹13.84 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Tiago NRG
Tata Tiago NRG
XZ MT
₹7.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car

Tata Harrier [2019-2023] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Headlight
Front Left Side
Steering Wheel
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Engine Type
2.0 L Kryotec1.2L Revotron
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
817.5703 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
350 Nm @ 1750 rpm113 Nm @ 3300 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
16.3520.09 kmpl
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
168 bhp @ 3750 rpm85 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.754.9 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
235 / 70 R16175 / 60 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Semi Independent Twist Blade with Panhard Rod and Coil SpringSemi Independent, Rear Twist Beam with Dual Path Strut
Front Suspension
Independent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil Spring & Anti Roll BarIndependent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
235 / 70 R16175 / 60 R15
Ground Clearance
205181 mm
Length
45983802 mm
Wheelbase
27412400 mm
Kerb Weight
16551006 kg
Height
17061537 mm
Width
18941677 mm
Bootspace
425242 litres
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
55 Person
Doors
55 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
5035 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents on Pillars-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoDynamic
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesNo
Gear Indicator
NoNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
NoNo
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
With KeyKeyless
Rub - Strips
NoBlack
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch -Down
NoDriver
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBlack
Interior Door Handles
BlackBlack
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackPiano Black
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
NoYes
One Touch - Up
NoNo
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes-
Sunglass Holder
Yes-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Warranty (Years)
23
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000100000
Cornering Headlights
No-
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
HalogenNo
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearCentre
Follow me home headlamps
NoYes
Puddle Lamps
No-
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
Optional-
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
CD Player
No-
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
NoYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
No8
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Head Unit Size
1 DinNot Applicable
MP3 Playback
No-
USB Compatibility
NoYes
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Voice Command
NoYes
Aux Compatibility
NoYes
Display
NoTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
NoNo
Emergency Call
No-
Differential Lock
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
No-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested4 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
No-
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
BlackCharcoal Black theme with Piano Black, Chrome trim and Body Coloured outer A/C vent surrounds
Ventilated Seats
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
FullNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
16,95,6778,20,410
Ex-Showroom Price
14,39,9007,19,990
RTO
1,86,93759,399
Insurance
68,34040,521
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
36,44617,633
Expert Rating
-

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

The 2025 Tata Tiago NRG and 2025 Tata Tiago come with a host of design differences, but on the powertrain front they share the same engine and transmission choices.
2025 Tata Tiago NRG vs Tata Tiago: Key changes that differ these two hatchbacks
13 Mar 2025
The 2025 Tata Tiago NRG gets subtle styling changes, a larger infotainment screen, and a new CNG-AMT option
2025 Tata Tiago NRG launched with new features, gets CNG-AMT option
13 Mar 2025
Tata Motors has expanded the Harrier EV lineup in India with the launch of the new Fearless+ QWD 75 variant
Tata Harrier EV gets new dual-motor QWD 75 variant; prices start at 26.49 lakh
21 Mar 2026
The 2025 Tata Tiago NRG gets aesthetic changes, a new CNG-AMT option and an updated larger infotainment screen.
2025 Tata Tiago NRG: Here's what has changed on the rugged edition of the hatchback
14 Mar 2025
Both SUVs are powered by Tata’s new 1.5-litre Hyperion turbo-petrol engine producing 170 PS and 280 Nm of torque
Tata Harrier and Safari petrol variants launched, prices start at 12.89 lakh
7 Jan 2026
The 2026 Tata Harrier and Safari Stealth Editions add a blacked-out design theme while keeping the same feature list and engine options.
2026 Tata Harrier and Safari Stealth editions launched starting at 23.43 lakh
10 Jul 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Tata Motors has launched a sporty-looking version of the Tiago hatchback called Tiago NRG at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.57 lakh (ex-showroom).
Tata Tiago NRG: First Look
12 Aug 2021
The Tata Sierra ICE reimagines the Alpine windows from the original Sierra of the 1990s but also brings more practicality with the rear doors and a bigger boot
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Tata Sierra SUV debuts, to rival Creta, Thar Roxx
17 Jan 2025
Bharat NCAP has conducted the first crash tests in which it cleared Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs with five-star safety ratings on December 20.
Bharat NCAP passes Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs with 5-star safety rating in its first crash test
21 Dec 2023
Tata Motors has launched the facelift versions of Harrier and Safari SUVs with new design language, loaded with multiple features, technology and enhanced safety.
Harrier or Safari? Tata's design head explains new design philosophy
18 Oct 2023
When it comes to safety rating, both Mahindra Thar Roxx and Tata Harrier are placed on top of the list. The two SUVs have secured five-star rating at the Bharat NCAP crash tests. Both SUVs offer host of safety features too.
Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Tata Harrier: Which SUV is safer? Bharat NCAP safety rating explained
18 Nov 2024
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
MG Starlight 560

MG Starlight 560

20 - 27 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers