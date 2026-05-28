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HomeCompare CarsHarrier [2019-2023] vs Tiago EV [2022-2026]

Tata Harrier [2019-2023] vs Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026]

In 2026 when choosing among the Tata Harrier [2019-2023] and Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Harrier [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 13.84 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE and Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE Medium Range. Harrier [2019-2023]: 1956 cc engine, 14.6 to 16.3 kmpl mileage. Tiago EV [2022-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 19.2 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Harrier [2019-2023] vs Tiago EV [2022-2026] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Harrier [2019-2023] Tiago ev [2022-2026]
BrandTataTata
Price₹ 13.84 Lakhs₹ 7.99 Lakhs
Range-250-315 km/charge
Mileage14.6 to 16.3 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-19.2 kWh
Engine Capacity1956 cc-
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Charging Time-2 Hours 36 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Charger)

Filters
Harrier [2019-2023]
Tata Harrier [2019-2023]
XE
₹13.84 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Tiago EV [2022-2026]
Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026]
XE Medium Range
₹7.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car

Tata Harrier [2019-2023] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Wheel
Rear Right Side
Seats Aerial View
Headlight
Front Left Side
Infotainment System Main Menu
Rear View
Steering Wheel
Seat Headrest
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Specification
Engine Type
2.0 L KryotecPermanent Magnet Synchronous Motor paired to High energy density Lithium-ion battery pack
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
817.5250 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
350 Nm @ 1750 rpm-
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
16.35-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
168 bhp @ 3750 rpm-
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.755.1 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
235 / 70 R16175 / 65 R14
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Semi Independent Twist Blade with Panhard Rod and Coil SpringRear twist beam with coil spring mounted on hydraulic shock absorbers
Front Suspension
Independent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil Spring & Anti Roll BarIndependent lower wishbone Mcpherson dual path (Strut type)
Rear Tyres
235 / 70 R16175 / 65 R14
Ground Clearance
205-
Length
45983769 mm
Wheelbase
27412400 mm
Kerb Weight
1655-
Height
17061536 mm
Width
18941677 mm
Bootspace
425240 litres
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
55 Person
Doors
55 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
50-
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents on Pillars-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueNo
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
NoYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
2 WayNo
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
With KeyRemote
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
No-
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearNo
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesNo
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch -Down
NoNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBlack
Interior Door Handles
BlackPainted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBlack
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseInternal
Rear Wiper
NoNo
One Touch - Up
NoNo
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesNo
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Warranty (Years)
23
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No160000
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000125000
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
HalogenNo
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
OptionalNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
CD Player
No-
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Speakers
NoNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Head Unit Size
1 DinNot Applicable
MP3 Playback
No-
USB Compatibility
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Display
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Find My Car
NoYes
Emergency Call
No-
Differential Lock
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesNo
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesNo
Hill Descent Control
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
No-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested4 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
BlackPremium Light Grey & Black Interior
Ventilated Seats
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
16,95,6778,44,583
Ex-Showroom Price
14,39,9007,99,000
RTO
1,86,9379,000
Insurance
68,34036,083
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
36,44618,153
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Relatively affordablePlenty of cabin featuresRange ideal for daily city commutes

Cons

Jumpy ride quality on speeds

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Latest Car & Bike News

The Tiago does not get any mechanical changes for 2026.
Tata Tiago Facelift and Tiago EV Facelift 2026 LIVE Launch: Prices, Features, Range, Paddle Shifters, 360 Camera & More
28 May 2026
Tata Motors has expanded the Harrier EV lineup in India with the launch of the new Fearless+ QWD 75 variant
Tata Harrier EV gets new dual-motor QWD 75 variant; prices start at 26.49 lakh
21 Mar 2026
The 2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift comes with a significantly updated design and a plethora of new features.
Want to buy the 2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift? Variant-wise price, battery, features explained
29 May 2026
Both SUVs are powered by Tata’s new 1.5-litre Hyperion turbo-petrol engine producing 170 PS and 280 Nm of torque
Tata Harrier and Safari petrol variants launched, prices start at 12.89 lakh
7 Jan 2026
Tata Tiago EV directly competes with MG Comet EV in the affordable entry-level electric hatchback segment of the Indian passenger vehicle market.
Tata Tiago EV vs MG Comet EV base variants comparison: Price and specifications
1 Jun 2026
The 2026 Tata Harrier and Safari Stealth Editions add a blacked-out design theme while keeping the same feature list and engine options.
2026 Tata Harrier and Safari Stealth editions launched starting at 23.43 lakh
10 Jul 2026
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  News

Latest Videos

With the Tiago EV, Tata Motors now has an electric car in SUV, sedan as well as hatchback body-type vehicles. The Tiago EV is expected to bolster Tata Motors' lead in the EV segment which it dominates with more than 80 per cent market share.
Tata Tiago EV: First Look
1 Oct 2022
Tata Motors aims to take EVs in India closer to mainstream with the Tiago EV targeting buyers who look for an affordable yet trusted brand.
Tata Tiago EV: First drive review
21 Dec 2022
Bharat NCAP has conducted the first crash tests in which it cleared Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs with five-star safety ratings on December 20.
Bharat NCAP passes Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs with 5-star safety rating in its first crash test
21 Dec 2023
Tata Motors has launched the facelift versions of Harrier and Safari SUVs with new design language, loaded with multiple features, technology and enhanced safety.
Harrier or Safari? Tata's design head explains new design philosophy
18 Oct 2023
Citroen will launch the eC3, its first electric car in India, in February. It is based on the C3 hatchback the French carmaker had launched last year.
Citroen eC3 review: Worthy challenger to Tata Tiago EV?
21 Jan 2023
When it comes to safety rating, both Mahindra Thar Roxx and Tata Harrier are placed on top of the list. The two SUVs have secured five-star rating at the Bharat NCAP crash tests. Both SUVs offer host of safety features too.
Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Tata Harrier: Which SUV is safer? Bharat NCAP safety rating explained
18 Nov 2024
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