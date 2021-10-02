Saved Articles

Tata Harrier [2019-2023] vs Tata Punch

In 2023 when choosing between the Tata Harrier [2019-2023] and Tata Punch, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Harrier [2019-2023]
Tata Harrier [2019-2023]
XE
₹13.84 Lakhs*
Punch
Tata Punch
Pure MT
₹5.49 Lakhs*
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
2.0 L Kryotec1.2 Revotron
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
817.5702
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
350 Nm @ 1750 rpm113 Nm @ 3300 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
16.3518.97
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
168 bhp @ 3750 rpm86 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNo
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents on Pillars-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
16,95,6776,14,688
Ex-Showroom Price
14,39,9005,49,000
RTO
1,86,93730,960
Insurance
68,34034,228
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
36,44613,212

