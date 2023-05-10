Harrier [2019-2023] vs Nexon EV Max Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Harrier [2019-2023] Nexon ev max Brand Tata Tata Price ₹ 13.84 Lakhs ₹ 17.74 Lakhs Range - 453 km/charge Mileage 14.6 to 16.3 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 40.5 kwh Engine Capacity 1956 cc - Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 15 Hrs

In 2026 when choosing among the Tata Harrier [2019-2023] and Tata Nexon EV Max, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Harrier [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 13.84 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE and Tata Nexon EV Max Price starts at Rs. 17.74 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XZ Plus 3.3 KW. Harrier [2019-2023]: 1956 cc engine, 14.6 to 16.3 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV Max gets a battery pack of up to 40.5 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.