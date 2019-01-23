Saved Articles

Tata Harrier [2019-2023] vs Tata Nexon EV Max

In 2023 when choosing among the Tata Harrier [2019-2023] and Tata Nexon EV Max, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, ...Read More

Harrier [2019-2023]
Tata Harrier [2019-2023]
XE
₹13.84 Lakhs*
Nexon EV Max
Tata Nexon EV Max
XZ Plus 3.3 KW
₹17.74 Lakhs*
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
2.0 L KryotecPermanent magnet synchronous AC motor
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
817.5437 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
350 Nm @ 1750 rpm-
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
16.35-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
168 bhp @ 3750 rpm-
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNot Applicable
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHCNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
12
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents on PillarsVents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
16,95,67718,72,123
Ex-Showroom Price
14,39,90017,74,000
RTO
1,86,93720,000
Insurance
68,34077,623
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
36,44640,239

