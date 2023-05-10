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HomeCompare CarsHarrier [2019-2023] vs Nexon EV Max

Tata Harrier [2019-2023] vs Tata Nexon EV Max

In 2026 when choosing among the Tata Harrier [2019-2023] and Tata Nexon EV Max, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Harrier [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 13.84 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE and Tata Nexon EV Max Price starts at Rs. 17.74 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XZ Plus 3.3 KW. Harrier [2019-2023]: 1956 cc engine, 14.6 to 16.3 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV Max gets a battery pack of up to 40.5 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Harrier [2019-2023] vs Nexon EV Max Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Harrier [2019-2023] Nexon ev max
BrandTataTata
Price₹ 13.84 Lakhs₹ 17.74 Lakhs
Range-453 km/charge
Mileage14.6 to 16.3 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-40.5 kwh
Engine Capacity1956 cc-
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Charging Time-15 Hrs

Filters
Harrier [2019-2023]
Tata Harrier [2019-2023]
XE
₹13.84 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Nexon EV Max
Tata Nexon EV Max
XZ Plus 3.3 KW
₹17.74 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Tata Harrier [2019-2023] Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
2.0 L KryotecPermanent magnet synchronous AC motor
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
817.5437 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
350 Nm @ 1750 rpm-
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
16.35-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
168 bhp @ 3750 rpm-
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNot Applicable
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHCNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Minimum Turning Radius
5.755.1 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDisc
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
235 / 70 R16215 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Semi Independent Twist Blade with Panhard Rod and Coil SpringTwist beam with dual path Strut
Front Suspension
Independent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil Spring & Anti Roll BarIndependent MacPherson strut with coil spring
Rear Tyres
235 / 70 R16215 / 60 R16
Ground Clearance
205205 mm
Length
45983993 mm
Wheelbase
27412498 mm
Kerb Weight
16551400 kg
Height
17061616 mm
Width
18941811 mm
Bootspace
425350 litres
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
55 Person
Doors
55 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
50-
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
12
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents on PillarsVents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
NoYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
With KeyRemote
Rub - Strips
NoBlack
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch -Down
NoDriver
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoYes
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
BlackChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBlack
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
NoYes
One Touch - Up
NoDriver
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Warranty (Years)
23
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No160000
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000125000
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
HalogenLED
Glove Box Lamp
NoYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront
Follow me home headlamps
NoYes
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
YesNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoCo-Driver Only
Ambient Interior Lighting
OptionalNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoYes
CD Player
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Wireless Charger
NoYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
NoYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
No6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Head Unit Size
1 DinNot Available
MP3 Playback
No-
USB Compatibility
NoYes
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
Voice Command
NoYes
Aux Compatibility
NoYes
Display
NoTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Find My Car
NoYes
Emergency Call
NoYes
Differential Lock
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
NoNo
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested5 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
No60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
BlackBlack and Grey
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoYes
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
16,95,67718,72,123
Ex-Showroom Price
14,39,90017,74,000
RTO
1,86,93720,000
Insurance
68,34077,623
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
36,44640,239
Expert Rating
-

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Latest Videos

Tata Nexon EV Max offers 437 km of range on a single charge, which is an increase of more than 100 kms over the standard Nexon EVs.
Tata Nexon EV Max 2022: First Drive Review
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Tata Nexon EV Max has a top speed of 140 kmph, gets multi-mode regen, offers 250 Nm of torque and a slew of cabin features.
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Tata Nexon EV Max has a battery that is around 30 per cent larger than the one inside Nexon EV. This is what primarily helps the newer EV have a claimed range of over 400 kms (ARAI certified, under test conditions).
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22 Jun 2023
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