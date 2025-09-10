Harrier [2019-2023] vs Nexon EV [2020-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Harrier [2019-2023] Nexon ev [2020-2023] Brand Tata Tata Price ₹ 13.84 Lakhs ₹ 13.99 Lakhs Range - 312.0 Mileage 14.6 to 16.3 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 30.2 kwh Engine Capacity 1956 cc - Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 8.5 Hrs

In 2026 when choosing among the Tata Harrier [2019-2023] and Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Harrier [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 13.84 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE and Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 13.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM. Harrier [2019-2023]: 1956 cc engine, 14.6 to 16.3 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV [2020-2023] gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.