In 2026 when choosing among the Tata Harrier [2019-2023] and Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Harrier [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 13.84 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE and Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 13.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM. Harrier [2019-2023]: 1956 cc engine, 14.6 to 16.3 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV [2020-2023] gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Harrier [2019-2023] vs Nexon EV [2020-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Harrier [2019-2023]
|Nexon ev [2020-2023]
|Brand
|Tata
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 13.84 Lakhs
|₹ 13.99 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|312.0
|Mileage
|14.6 to 16.3 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|30.2 kwh
|Engine Capacity
|1956 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|8.5 Hrs