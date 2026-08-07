Harrier [2019-2023] vs Nexon [2020-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Harrier [2019-2023] Nexon [2020-2023] Brand Tata Tata Price ₹ 13.84 Lakhs ₹ 7 Lakhs Mileage 14.6 to 16.3 kmpl 17.05 to 24.07 kmpl Engine Capacity 1956 cc 1199 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Tata Harrier [2019-2023] and Tata Nexon [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Harrier [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 13.84 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE, Tata Nexon [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 7 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. Harrier [2019-2023]: 1956 cc engine, 14.6 to 16.3 kmpl mileage. Nexon [2020-2023]: 1199 cc engine, 17.05 to 24.07 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.