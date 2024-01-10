Saved Articles

Tata Harrier [2019-2023] vs Tata Nexon

In 2024 when choosing between the Tata Harrier [2019-2023] and Tata Nexon , assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Harrier [2019-2023]
Tata Harrier [2019-2023]
XE
₹13.84 Lakhs*
Nexon
Tata Nexon
Smart 1.2 Revotron Petrol 5MT
₹8.10 Lakhs*
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
2.0 L Kryotec1.2L Turbocharged Revotron Engine
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
817.5-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
350 Nm @ 1750 rpm170 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
16.35-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
168 bhp @ 3750 rpm118 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
12V Power Outlets
11
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents on Pillars-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
16,95,6779,23,022
Ex-Showroom Price
14,39,9008,09,990
RTO
1,86,93768,699
Insurance
68,34043,833
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
36,44619,839

