In 2026 when choosing between the Tata Altroz and Volkswagen Taigun, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Altroz Price starts at Rs. 6.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart Petrol 5MT, Volkswagen Taigun Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual. Altroz: 1199 cc engine, 19.5 to 26.2 kmpl mileage. Taigun: 999 cc engine, 18.85 to 19.98 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Altroz vs Taigun Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Altroz
|Taigun
|Brand
|Tata
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 6.3 Lakhs
|₹ 11 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.5 to 26.2 kmpl
|18.85 to 19.98 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1199 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|-