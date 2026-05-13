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Tata Altroz vs Toyota Yaris

In 2026 when choosing between the Tata Altroz and Toyota Yaris, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Altroz Price starts at Rs. 6.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart Petrol 5MT, Toyota Yaris Price starts at Rs. 9.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for J MT OPT. Altroz: 1199 cc engine, 19.5 to 26.2 kmpl mileage. Yaris: 1496 cc engine, 17.1 to 17.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Altroz vs Yaris Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Altroz Yaris
BrandTataToyota
Price₹ 6.3 Lakhs₹ 9.16 Lakhs
Mileage19.5 to 26.2 kmpl17.1 to 17.8 kmpl
Engine Capacity1199 cc1496 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift
Cylinders34

Filters
Altroz
Tata Altroz
Smart Petrol 5MT
₹6.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Yaris
Toyota Yaris
J MT OPT
₹9.16 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Tata Altroz Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Door Handle
Side Mirror Body
Dashboard
Headlight
Front Left Side
Rear View
Instrument Cluster
Grille
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
1.2 Revotron1.5L Dual VVT-i Engine
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Electric Motor
No-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
12.8 seconds-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
115 Nm @ 3250 rpm140 Nm @ 4200 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
87 bhp @ 6000 rpm106 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1496 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Minimum Turning Radius
5 metres5.1
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
185 / 60 R16185 / 60 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Independent MacPherson Dual Path Strut with Coil SpringMcPherson Strut with stabiliser
Rear Suspension
Twist Beam with Coil Spring and Shock AbsorberTorsion beam with stabiliser
Rear Tyres
185 / 60 R16185 / 60 R15
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Bootspace
345 litres476
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Doors
5 Doors4
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 litres42
Ground Clearance
165 mm-
Length
3990 mm4425
Wheelbase
2501 mm2550
Height
1523 mm1495
Width
1755 mm1730
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
NoNo
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Air Conditioner
ManualYes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
NoYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlCommon Fan Speed Control
Trip Meter
2 Trips2 Trips
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue
Average Speed
NoYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesNo
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
AllFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
One Touch -Down
NoDriver
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
BlackChrome
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
NoNo
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
ManualInternal
One Touch - Up
NoDriver
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoYes
Rear Reading Lamp
YesNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen Projector
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Fog Lights
No-
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Speakers
No4
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
DVD Playback
NoNo
USB Compatibility
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesNo
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesNo
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)3 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, Driver Knee)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested4 Star (Latin NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
NoWith Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
No60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Driver Armrest
NoYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
7,17,70710,21,641
Ex-Showroom Price
6,29,9909,16,000
RTO
55,52964,150
Insurance
31,68840,991
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
15,42621,959
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Premium features setMultiple engine optionsWell designed

Cons

Lack of quality at placesLethargic diesel engineNoisy cabin for CNG variants

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