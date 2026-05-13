In 2026 when choosing between the Tata Altroz and Tata Safari [2021-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Altroz Price starts at Rs. 6.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart Petrol 5MT, Tata Safari [2021-2023] Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. Altroz: 1199 cc engine, 19.5 to 26.2 kmpl mileage. Safari [2021-2023]: 1956 cc engine, 14.0 to 16.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Altroz vs Safari [2021-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Altroz
|Safari [2021-2023]
|Brand
|Tata
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 6.3 Lakhs
|₹ 14.99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.5 to 26.2 kmpl
|14.0 to 16.1 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1199 cc
|1956 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|4