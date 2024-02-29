In 2024 when choosing among the Tata Altroz and Tata Punch EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing among the Tata Altroz and Tata Punch EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Altroz Price starts at Rs. 6.6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XE Petrol and Tata Punch EV Price starts at Rs. 10.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart 3.3. Altroz: 1199 cc engine, 19.05 to 23.64 kmpl mileage. Punch EV gets a battery pack of up to 25 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Altroz vs Punch EV Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Altroz Punch ev Brand Tata Tata Price ₹ 6.6 Lakhs ₹ 10.99 Lakhs Range - 315-421 km/charge Mileage 19.05 to 23.64 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 25 kWh Engine Capacity 1199 cc - Transmission Manual Automatic Charging Time - -