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Tata Altroz vs Tata Nexon EV Prime

In 2026 when choosing among the Tata Altroz and Tata Nexon EV Prime, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Altroz Price starts at Rs. 6.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart Petrol 5MT and Tata Nexon EV Prime Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM. Altroz: 1199 cc engine, 19.5 to 26.2 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV Prime gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Altroz vs Nexon EV Prime Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Altroz nexon ev prime
BrandTataTata
Price₹ 6.3 Lakhs₹ 14.99 Lakhs
Range- 312 km/charge
Mileage19.5 to 26.2 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-30.2 kwh
Engine Capacity1199 cc-
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Charging Time-9 Hrs

Filters
Altroz
Tata Altroz
Smart Petrol 5MT
₹6.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Nexon EV Prime
Tata Nexon EV Prime
XM
₹14.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Tata Altroz Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Headlight
Front Left Side
Rear View
Grille
Front Fog Lamp
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Specification
Engine Type
1.2 RevotronPermanent Magnet Synchronous Motor paired to High energy density Lithium-ion battery pack
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Electric Motor
No1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
12.8 seconds9.9 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
115 Nm @ 3250 rpm-
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
87 bhp @ 6000 rpm-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHCNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Minimum Turning Radius
5 metres5.1 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
185 / 60 R16215 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Independent MacPherson Dual Path Strut with Coil SpringIndependent MacPherson strut with coil spring
Rear Suspension
Twist Beam with Coil Spring and Shock AbsorberTwist beam with dual path Strut
Rear Tyres
185 / 60 R16215 / 60 R16
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
345 litres350 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 litres-
Ground Clearance
165 mm205 mm
Length
3990 mm3993 mm
Wheelbase
2501 mm2498 mm
Height
1523 mm1606 mm
Width
1755 mm1811 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Parking Assist
NoNo
Air Conditioner
ManualYes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoNo
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
NoYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
11
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Trip Meter
2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
NoYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteRemote
Rub - Strips
NoBlack
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
AllFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
One Touch -Down
NoDriver
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBlack
Interior Door Handles
BlackChrome
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
NoNo
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
ManualElectric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
NoDriver
Driver Armrest Storage
YesNo
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
YesNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen Projector
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
NoLED
Fog Lights
No-
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable160000
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000125000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable8
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoYes
Speakers
No4
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
DVD Playback
No-
USB Compatibility
NoYes
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
NoYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Emergency Call
NoYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesNo
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesNo
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesNo
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested5 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
7,17,70715,83,003
Ex-Showroom Price
6,29,99014,99,000
RTO
55,52916,000
Insurance
31,68867,503
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
15,42634,024
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Premium features setMultiple engine optionsWell designed

Cons

Lack of quality at placesLethargic diesel engineNoisy cabin for CNG variants

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