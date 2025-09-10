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Tata Altroz vs Tata Nexon EV

In 2026 when choosing among the Tata Altroz and Tata Nexon EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Altroz Price starts at Rs. 6.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart Petrol 5MT and Tata Nexon EV Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Creative Plus Medium Range. Altroz: 1199 cc engine, 19.5 to 26.2 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV gets a battery pack of up to 30 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Altroz vs Nexon EV Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Altroz Nexon ev
BrandTataTata
Price₹ 6.3 Lakhs₹ 12.49 Lakhs
Range-325-465 km/charge
Mileage19.5 to 26.2 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-30 kWh
Engine Capacity1199 cc-
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Charging Time-4 Hours 20 Minutes (7.2 kW AC Charger)

Filters
Altroz
Tata Altroz
Smart Petrol 5MT
₹6.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Nexon EV
Tata Nexon EV
Creative Plus Medium Range
₹12.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Tata Altroz Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Parking Camera Display
Front Left Side
Infotainment System Main Menu
Instrument Cluster
Grille
Sun Roof Moon Roof
Steering Wheel
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Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Engine Type
1.2 Revotron-
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Electric Motor
No2 Permanent magnet synchronous
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
12.8 seconds9.2 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
115 Nm @ 3250 rpm-
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsAutomatic, Paddle Shift
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
87 bhp @ 6000 rpm-
Drivetrain
FWD-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2-
Engine
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Minimum Turning Radius
5 metres5.3 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
185 / 60 R16215 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Independent MacPherson Dual Path Strut with Coil SpringIndependent MacPherson strut with coil spring
Rear Suspension
Twist Beam with Coil Spring and Shock AbsorberTwist beam with dual path Strut
Rear Tyres
185 / 60 R16215 / 60 R16
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
345 litres350 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 litres-
Ground Clearance
165 mm205 mm
Length
3990 mm3994 mm
Wheelbase
2501 mm2498 mm
Height
1523 mm1616 mm
Width
1755 mm1811 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
No-
Steering Adjustment
Tilt-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera
Air Conditioner
ManualYes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
No-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
11
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Trip Meter
2 Trips-
Tachometer
Digital-
Instrument Cluster
DigitalTFT
Average Speed
No-
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Clock
Digital-
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes-
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
AllFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
One Touch -Down
NoNo
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Black-
Door Pockets
Front & Rear-
Rear Defogger
NoNo
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
ManualElectric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Front-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Daytime Running Lights
NoHalogen
Fog Lights
No-
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
No-
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable160000
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000125000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable8
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
No-
Speakers
No4
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No-
AM/FM Radio
No-
DVD Playback
No-
USB Compatibility
No-
GPS Navigation System
No-
Aux Compatibility
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Emergency Call
NoYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)-
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
7,17,70713,13,357
Ex-Showroom Price
6,29,99012,49,000
RTO
55,52912,000
Insurance
31,68851,857
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
15,42628,229
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Premium features setMultiple engine optionsWell designed

Cons

Lack of quality at placesLethargic diesel engineNoisy cabin for CNG variants

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