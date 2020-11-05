Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine Type
|1.2 L Revotron
|-
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|-
|Driving Range
|704.85
|325 Km
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|113 Nm @ 3300 rpm
|-
|Transmission
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Automatic, Paddle Shift
|Mileage (ARAI)
|19.05
|-
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|-
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|85 bhp @ 6000 rpm
|-
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|No
|-
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|-
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|-
|Engine
|1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|-
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt
|-
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|-
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|-
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|No
|-
|Parking Assist
|No
|-
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|No
|-
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Manual)
|-
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|No
|-
|Cruise Control
|No
|-
|Heater
|Yes
|-
|12V Power Outlets
|1
|-
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|-
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹6,43,906
|₹15,46,244
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹5,84,900
|₹14,74,000
|RTO
|₹30,346
|₹12,000
|Insurance
|₹28,160
|₹59,744
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹13,840
|₹33,234