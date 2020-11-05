Saved Articles

Tata Altroz vs Tata Harrier [2019-2023]

In 2023 when choosing between the Tata Altroz and Tata Harrier [2019-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Altroz
Tata Altroz
XE Petrol
₹5.44 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Harrier [2019-2023]
Tata Harrier [2019-2023]
XE
₹13.84 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.2 L Revotron2.0 L Kryotec
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
704.85817.5
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113 Nm @ 3300 rpm350 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
19.0516.35
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
85 bhp @ 6000 rpm168 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoTurbocharged
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
11
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,43,90616,95,677
Ex-Showroom Price
5,84,90014,39,900
RTO
30,3461,86,937
Insurance
28,16068,340
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,84036,446

Tata Altroz1199.0 cc to 1497.0 cc | Petrol|Diesel | Manual5.44 - 9.56 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Tata Altroz1199.0 cc to 1497.0 cc | Petrol|Diesel | Manual5.44 - 9.56 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Tata Tiagonull | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic4.7 - 7.65 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Maruti Suzuki Balenonull | Petrol | Manual,Automatic6.5 - 10 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Tata Altroz1199.0 cc to 1497.0 cc | Petrol|Diesel | Manual5.44 - 9.56 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hyundai i20null | Petrol | Manual6.99 - 11.16 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Tata Altroz1199.0 cc to 1497.0 cc | Petrol|Diesel | Manual5.44 - 9.56 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
