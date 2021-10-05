Altroz CNG [2023-2025] vs Vento Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Altroz cng [2023-2025] Vento Brand Tata Volkswagen Price ₹ 7.45 Lakhs ₹ 10 Lakhs Mileage 26.2 to 26.2 kmpl 16.3 to 17.6 kmpl Engine Capacity 1199 cc 999 cc Transmission Manual Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Tata Altroz CNG [2023-2025] and Volkswagen Vento, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Altroz CNG [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 7.45 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE, Volkswagen Vento Price starts at Rs. 10 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI. Altroz CNG [2023-2025]: 1199 cc engine, 26.2 to 26.2 kmpl mileage. Vento: 999 cc engine, 16.3 to 17.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.