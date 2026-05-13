In 2026 when choosing between the Tata Altroz CNG [2023-2025] and Tata Tigor, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Altroz CNG [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 7.45 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE, Tata Tigor Price starts at Rs. 5.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XM. Altroz CNG [2023-2025]: 1199 cc engine, 26.2 to 26.2 kmpl mileage. Tigor: 1199 cc engine, 19.2 to 26.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Altroz CNG [2023-2025] vs Tigor Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Altroz cng [2023-2025]
|Tigor
|Brand
|Tata
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 7.45 Lakhs
|₹ 5.55 Lakhs
|Mileage
|26.2 to 26.2 kmpl
|19.2 to 26.4 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1199 cc
|1199 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|3