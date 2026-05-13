In 2026 when choosing among the Tata Altroz CNG [2023-2025] and Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Altroz CNG [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 7.45 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE and Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE Medium Range. Altroz CNG [2023-2025]: 1199 cc engine, 26.2 to 26.2 kmpl mileage. Tiago EV [2022-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 19.2 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Altroz CNG [2023-2025] vs Tiago EV [2022-2026] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Altroz cng [2023-2025]
|Tiago ev [2022-2026]
|Brand
|Tata
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 7.45 Lakhs
|₹ 7.99 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|250-315 km/charge
|Mileage
|26.2 to 26.2 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|19.2 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|1199 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|2 Hours 36 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Charger)