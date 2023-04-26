HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsAltroz CNG vs Tiago EV

Tata Altroz CNG vs Tata Tiago EV

Altroz CNG
Tata Altroz CNG
XE
₹7.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Tiago EV
Tata Tiago EV
XE Medium Range
₹8.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.2 L CNGPermanent Magnet Synchronous Motor paired to High energy density Lithium-ion battery pack
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
103 Nm @ 3300 rpm-
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
72 bhp @ 6000 rpm-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHCNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Fuel Type
CNGElectric
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,52,0489,03,335
Ex-Showroom Price
7,55,4008,49,000
RTO
54,32416,000
Insurance
41,82437,835
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
18,31319,416
