|Engine Type
|1.2 L CNG
|Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor paired to High energy density Lithium-ion battery pack
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|103 Nm @ 3300 rpm
|-
|Transmission
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Automatic - 1 Gears
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|72 bhp @ 6000 rpm
|-
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Emission Standard
|BS6 Phase 2
|BS 6
|Engine
|1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
|Fuel Type
|CNG
|Electric
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt
|Tilt
|Cruise Control
|No
|No
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|No
|No
|Parking Assist
|No
|No
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|No
|No
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Manual)
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|No
|No
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|12V Power Outlets
|1
|Yes
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|On-Road Price
|₹8,52,048
|₹9,03,335
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹7,55,400
|₹8,49,000
|RTO
|₹54,324
|₹16,000
|Insurance
|₹41,824
|₹37,835
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹18,313
|₹19,416