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HomeCompare CarsAltroz CNG [2023-2025] vs Punch EV [2024-2026]

Tata Altroz CNG [2023-2025] vs Tata Punch EV [2024-2026]

In 2026 when choosing among the Tata Altroz CNG [2023-2025] and Tata Punch EV [2024-2026], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Altroz CNG [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 7.45 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE and Tata Punch EV [2024-2026] Price starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Smart 3.3. Altroz CNG [2023-2025]: 1199 cc engine, 26.2 to 26.2 kmpl mileage. Punch EV [2024-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 25 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Altroz CNG [2023-2025] vs Punch EV [2024-2026] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Altroz cng [2023-2025] Punch ev [2024-2026]
BrandTataTata
Price₹ 7.45 Lakhs₹ 9.99 Lakhs
Range-315-421 km/charge
Mileage26.2 to 26.2 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-25 kWh
Engine Capacity1199 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-3 Hours 36 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Charger)

Filters
Altroz CNG [2023-2025]
Tata Altroz CNG [2023-2025]
XE
₹7.45 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Punch EV [2024-2026]
Tata Punch EV [2024-2026]
Smart 3.3
₹9.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Tata Altroz CNG [2023-2025] Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
1.2 L CNG-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
103 Nm @ 3300 rpm-
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
72 bhp @ 6000 rpm-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2-
Engine
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Fuel Type
CNGElectric
Minimum Turning Radius
5 metres5 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
165 / 80 R14185 / 70 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Twist beam with coil spring and shock absorberSemi-independent Twist Beam With Coil Spring And Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
Independent MacPherson dual path strut with coil springIndependent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
165 / 80 R14185 / 70 R15
Length
3990 mm3857 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm190 mm
Wheelbase
2501 mm2445 mm
Height
1523 mm1633 mm
Width
1755 mm1742 mm
Bootspace
210 litres366 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres37 litres
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesNo
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
With KeyWith Key
Panaromic Sunroof
NoNo
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoNo
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoYes
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch -Down
NoNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBlack
Interior Door Handles
BlackBlack
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
OptionalNo
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
One Touch - Up
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
InternalElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
No-
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Cooled Glove Box
NoYes
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront
Rear Reading Lamp
NoNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenLED
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
NoNot Applicable
CD Player
No-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Speakers
NoNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
No-
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
USB Compatibility
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Display
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoNo
High-beam Assist
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
NoYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoNo
Blind Spot Detection
NoNo
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
NoNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoNo
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoNo
Puncture Repair Kit
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Global NCAP)5 Star (Global NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
No-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
NoNo
3rd Row Seats Type
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Interior Colours
Black and GreyBlack / White
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
NoNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,41,27710,49,577
Ex-Showroom Price
7,44,9009,99,000
RTO
60,99311,000
Insurance
34,88439,077
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
18,08222,559
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Generous boot space despite CNG kitDecent in-cabin feature listOffered across multiple variants

Cons

Not an excitable drive

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Latest Car & Bike News

Tata Motors has launched the Altroz iCNG with an AMT transmission.
Tata Altroz CNG AMT in mind? Top 5 facts you must know
13 May 2026
The Altroz is now the third model from Tata Motors to offer company-fitted CNG, after Tigor and Tiago.
Tata Altroz CNG first drive review: Evolution wins against excuses
2 Aug 2023
Tata Punch EV scored 5 out of 5 star rating in the crash test.
Tata Punch EV Facelift scores 5 stars in Bharat NCAP crash test
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Tata Motors has revealed the official fuel efficiency figures of Altroz CNG. The hatchback competes with rivals such as Maruti Baleno CNG.
Tata Altroz CNG vs Maruti Baleno CNG: Which one offers better mileage?
14 Aug 2023
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  News

Latest Videos

Altroz is the third CNG model to be launched by Tata Motors after the Tigor and Tiago. However, the Altroz is the first model to be equipped with twin-cylinder technology that opens up more boot space than any of its rivals.
Tata Altroz CNG: First Drive Review
29 May 2023
The Tata Motors pavilion at the Auto Expo 2023 showcased from EVs to CNG vehicles as well as concept cars to give an idea of things to come from the Indian carmaker in near future.
From electric cars to CNG vehicles: Tata Motors’ strategy for India explained
17 Jan 2023
The Tata Sierra ICE reimagines the Alpine windows from the original Sierra of the 1990s but also brings more practicality with the rear doors and a bigger boot
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17 Jan 2025
Tata Punch EV is offered with two battery options - standard range and long range. The performance credentials of both also vary. The claimed range is at around 315 kms for the one with the 25 kWh battery while it is at around 421 kms with the 35 kWh battery pack.
Tata Punch EV review: Packs more punch with electric power
23 Jan 2024
SUVs from Tata Motors have emerged as the safest in India according to Bharat NCAP crash tests. The agency has tested eight cars since December, 2023. All the models to undergo crash tests were from Tata Motors, barring the Basalt SUV from Citroen.
Five safest SUVs in India with highest safety ranking at Bharat NCAP
16 Oct 2024
When it comes to safety rating, both Mahindra Thar Roxx and Tata Harrier are placed on top of the list. The two SUVs have secured five-star rating at the Bharat NCAP crash tests. Both SUVs offer host of safety features too.
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