Altroz CNG [2023-2025] vs Nexon [2020-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Altroz cng [2023-2025] Nexon [2020-2023] Brand Tata Tata Price ₹ 7.45 Lakhs ₹ 7 Lakhs Mileage 26.2 to 26.2 kmpl 17.05 to 24.07 kmpl Engine Capacity 1199 cc 1199 cc Transmission Manual Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Tata Altroz CNG [2023-2025] and Tata Nexon [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Altroz CNG [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 7.45 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE, Tata Nexon [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 7 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. Altroz CNG [2023-2025]: 1199 cc engine, 26.2 to 26.2 kmpl mileage. Nexon [2020-2023]: 1199 cc engine, 17.05 to 24.07 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.