In 2024 when choosing between the Tata Altroz CNG and Tata Harrier [2019-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the Tata Altroz CNG and Tata Harrier [2019-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Altroz CNG Price starts at Rs 7.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XE, Tata Harrier [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs 13.84 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. Altroz CNG: 1199 cc engine, 18.53 to 19.33 kmpl mileage. Harrier [2019-2023]: 1956 cc engine, 16.35 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less