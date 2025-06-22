In 2026 when choosing between the Skoda Superb [2023-2024] and Volvo XC60, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Skoda Superb [2023-2024] Price starts at Rs. 54 Lakhs (last recorded price) for L&K, Volvo XC60 Price starts at Rs. 68.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for B5 Ultimate. Superb [2023-2024]: 1984 cc engine, 18.2 kmpl mileage. XC60: 1969 cc engine, 12.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Superb [2023-2024] vs XC60 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Superb [2023-2024]
|Xc60
|Brand
|Skoda
|Volvo
|Price
|₹ 54 Lakhs
|₹ 68.9 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.2 kmpl
|12.4 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1984 cc
|1969 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4