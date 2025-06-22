Superb [2023-2024] vs XC40 Recharge Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Superb [2023-2024] Xc40 recharge Brand Skoda Volvo Price ₹ 54 Lakhs ₹ 54.95 Lakhs Range - 418-592 Mileage 18.2 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 69 kWh Engine Capacity 1984 cc - Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 28 Min (150 kW DC Charger)

In 2026 when choosing among the Skoda Superb [2023-2024] and Volvo XC40 Recharge, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Skoda Superb [2023-2024] Price starts at Rs. 54 Lakhs (last recorded price) for L&K and Volvo XC40 Recharge Price starts at Rs. 54.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E60 Plus. Superb [2023-2024]: 1984 cc engine, 18.2 kmpl mileage. XC40 Recharge gets a battery pack of up to 69 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.