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HomeCompare CarsSuperb [2023-2024] vs C40 Recharge

Skoda Superb [2023-2024] vs Volvo C40 Recharge

In 2026 when choosing among the Skoda Superb [2023-2024] and Volvo C40 Recharge, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Skoda Superb [2023-2024] Price starts at Rs. 54 Lakhs (last recorded price) for L&K and Volvo C40 Recharge Price starts at Rs. 62.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E80. Superb [2023-2024]: 1984 cc engine, 18.2 kmpl mileage. C40 Recharge gets a battery pack of up to 78 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Superb [2023-2024] vs C40 Recharge Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Superb [2023-2024] C40 recharge
BrandSkodaVolvo
Price₹ 54 Lakhs₹ 62.95 Lakhs
Range- 530 km/charge
Mileage18.2 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-78 kWh
Engine Capacity1984 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-8 Hours (11 kW AC Charger)

Filters
Superb [2023-2024]
Skoda Superb [2023-2024]
L&K
₹54 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
C40 Recharge
Volvo C40 Recharge
E80
₹62.95 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car

Skoda Superb [2023-2024] Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
Engine type Turbocharged petrol engine with direct injection system-
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Electric Motor
No2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1500 rpm660 Nm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
188 bhp @ 4200 rpm408 bhp
Drivetrain
FWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2-
Engine
1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Minimum Turning Radius
5.5 metres-
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
SteelSpace Saver
Front Tyres
235 / 45 R18235 / 50 R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Multi-element axle, with one longitudinal and transverse links, with torsion stabiliser-
Front Suspension
McPherson suspension with lower triangular links and torsion stabiliser-
Rear Tyres
205 / 55 R16255 / 45 R19
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
625 litres413 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
66 litres-
Length
4869 mm4440 mm
Ground Clearance
151 mm171 mm
Wheelbase
2836 mm2702 mm
Kerb Weight
1565 kg2185 kg
Height
1503 mm1591 mm
Width
1864 mm1873 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
NoYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoPanoramic Sunroof
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
ChromeBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeSilver
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/AutomaticElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED,LEDHalogen
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple CarPlay (Yes)Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
NoYes
DVD Playback
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
118
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
23.3 inch12.3 inch
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Airbags
9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
YesYes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoFull-time
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherRecycled Material
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesNo
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderWith Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)10 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Piano BlackCharcoal Insert/Sky Blue Insert
Ventilated Seats
Front onlyNo
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
PartialFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
62,09,19072,77,758
Ex-Showroom Price
54,00,00062,95,000
RTO
5,69,0006,40,830
Insurance
2,39,6903,41,428
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,33,4591,56,427
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Powerful drive dynamicsStylish visual cues on the outside

Cons

Cabin lacks the plush feel

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