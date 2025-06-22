Superb [2023-2024] vs C40 Recharge Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Superb [2023-2024] C40 recharge Brand Skoda Volvo Price ₹ 54 Lakhs ₹ 62.95 Lakhs Range - 530 km/charge Mileage 18.2 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 78 kWh Engine Capacity 1984 cc - Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 8 Hours (11 kW AC Charger)

In 2026 when choosing among the Skoda Superb [2023-2024] and Volvo C40 Recharge, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Skoda Superb [2023-2024] Price starts at Rs. 54 Lakhs (last recorded price) for L&K and Volvo C40 Recharge Price starts at Rs. 62.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E80. Superb [2023-2024]: 1984 cc engine, 18.2 kmpl mileage. C40 Recharge gets a battery pack of up to 78 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.