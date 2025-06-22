In 2026 when choosing between the Skoda Superb [2023-2024] and Volkswagen Tiguan [2021-2025], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Skoda Superb [2023-2024] Price starts at Rs. 54 Lakhs (last recorded price) for L&K, Volkswagen Tiguan [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 38.17 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Elegance 2.0 TSI DSG. Superb [2023-2024]: 1984 cc engine, 18.2 kmpl mileage. Tiguan [2021-2025]: 1984 cc engine, 13.54 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Superb [2023-2024] vs Tiguan [2021-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Superb [2023-2024]
|Tiguan [2021-2025]
|Brand
|Skoda
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 54 Lakhs
|₹ 38.17 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.2 kmpl
|13.54 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1984 cc
|1984 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4