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HomeCompare CarsSuperb [2023-2024] vs Hilux

Skoda Superb [2023-2024] vs Toyota Hilux

In 2026 when choosing between the Skoda Superb [2023-2024] and Toyota Hilux, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Skoda Superb [2023-2024] Price starts at Rs. 54 Lakhs (last recorded price) for L&K, Toyota Hilux Price starts at Rs. 31.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GX 2WD Diesel Automatic. Superb [2023-2024]: 1984 cc engine, 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Superb [2023-2024] vs Hilux Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Superb [2023-2024] Hilux
BrandSkodaToyota
Price₹ 54 Lakhs₹ 31.99 Lakhs
Mileage18.2 kmpl-
Engine Capacity1984 cc2755 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Superb [2023-2024]
Skoda Superb [2023-2024]
L&K
₹54 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Hilux
Toyota Hilux
GX 2WD Diesel Automatic
₹31.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Specification
Engine Type
Engine type Turbocharged petrol engine with direct injection system-
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Electric Motor
No-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1500 rpm500 Nm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 6 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
188 bhp @ 4200 rpm201 bhp
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2755 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Minimum Turning Radius
5.5 metres6.3 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc-
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel (265/65R17)
Front Tyres
235 / 45 R18265 / 65 R17
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Yes
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Rear Suspension
Multi-element axle, with one longitudinal and transverse links, with torsion stabiliserLeaf Spring Rigid Axle
Front Suspension
McPherson suspension with lower triangular links and torsion stabiliserDouble Wishbone
Rear Tyres
205 / 55 R16265 / 65 R17
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Bootspace
625 litres-
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
4 Doors4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
66 litres80 litres
Length
4869 mm5320 mm
Ground Clearance
151 mm-
Wheelbase
2836 mm3085 mm
Kerb Weight
1565 kg-
Height
1503 mm1815 mm
Width
1864 mm1855 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic-
Heater
Yes-
Cruise Control
Yes-
Parking Sensors
Front & RearYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)7 Airbags
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
Digital-
Average Speed
Yes-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Clock
Digital-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
Keyless-
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable-
One Touch -Down
All-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes-
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome-
Interior Door Handles
Chrome-
Rear Defogger
Yes-
One Touch - Up
All-
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/Automatic-
Rear Wiper
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear-
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Headlights
LED-
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Fog Lights
LED,LED-
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple CarPlay (Yes)-
iPod Compatibility
No-
DVD Playback
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming-
Speakers
11-
GPS Navigation System
Yes-
Touch Screen Size
23.3 inch-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Voice Command
Yes-
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Airbags
9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)-
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes-
Differential Lock
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
Yes-
Hill Descent Control
No-
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
Leather-
Interiors
Single Tone-
Driver Armrest
Yes-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes-
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder-
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split-
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)8 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual)
Interior Colours
Piano Black-
Ventilated Seats
Front only-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Folding Rear Seat
Partial-
Head-rests
Front & RearYes
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled-
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
62,09,19037,83,189
Ex-Showroom Price
54,00,00031,99,000
RTO
5,69,0004,28,875
Insurance
2,39,6901,54,814
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,33,45981,315
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Tough and highly capableImproved ride comfortProven diesel powertrain

Cons

Missing premium featuresReduced creature comforts

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