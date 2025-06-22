In 2026 when choosing among the Skoda Superb [2023-2024] and Toyota Fortuner Legender, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Skoda Superb [2023-2024] Price starts at Rs. 54 Lakhs (last recorded price) for L&K and Toyota Fortuner Legender Price starts at Rs. 41.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 4X2 AT 2.8 Legender. Superb [2023-2024]: 1984 cc engine, 18.2 kmpl mileage. Fortuner Legender: 2755 cc engine, 14.2 to 14.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Superb [2023-2024] vs Fortuner Legender Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Superb [2023-2024]
|Fortuner legender
|Brand
|Skoda
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 54 Lakhs
|₹ 41.54 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|1152 km/charge
|Mileage
|18.2 kmpl
|14.2 to 14.4 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1984 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-