In 2026 when choosing between the Skoda Superb [2020-2023] and Volvo XC40, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Skoda Superb [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 31.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sportline AT, Volvo XC40 Price starts at Rs. 41.25 Lakhs (last recorded price) for T4 R-Design. Superb [2020-2023]: 1984 cc engine, 15.1 kmpl mileage. XC40: 1969 cc engine, 14.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Superb [2020-2023] vs XC40 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Superb [2020-2023]
|Xc40
|Brand
|Skoda
|Volvo
|Price
|₹ 31.99 Lakhs
|₹ 41.25 Lakhs
|Mileage
|15.1 kmpl
|14.4 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1984 cc
|1969 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4