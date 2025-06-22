Superb [2020-2023] vs S60 Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Superb [2020-2023] S60 Brand Skoda Volvo Price ₹ 31.99 Lakhs ₹ 45.9 Lakhs Mileage 15.1 kmpl 14.0 kmpl Engine Capacity 1984 cc 1969 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Skoda Superb [2020-2023] and Volvo S60, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Skoda Superb [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 31.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sportline AT, Volvo S60 Price starts at Rs. 45.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) for T4 Inscription. Superb [2020-2023]: 1984 cc engine, 15.1 kmpl mileage. S60: 1969 cc engine, 14.0 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.