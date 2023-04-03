In 2026 when choosing between the Skoda Superb [2020-2023] and Volkswagen T-Roc, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Skoda Superb [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 31.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sportline AT, Volkswagen T-Roc Price starts at Rs. 21.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 1.5 TSI. Superb [2020-2023]: 1984 cc engine, 15.1 kmpl mileage. T-Roc: 1498 cc engine, 17.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Superb [2020-2023] vs T-Roc Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Superb [2020-2023]
|T-roc
|Brand
|Skoda
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 31.99 Lakhs
|₹ 21.35 Lakhs
|Mileage
|15.1 kmpl
|17.8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1984 cc
|1498 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4