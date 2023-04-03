Superb [2020-2023] vs T-Roc Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Superb [2020-2023] T-roc Brand Skoda Volkswagen Price ₹ 31.99 Lakhs ₹ 21.35 Lakhs Mileage 15.1 kmpl 17.8 kmpl Engine Capacity 1984 cc 1498 cc Transmission Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Skoda Superb [2020-2023] and Volkswagen T-Roc, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Skoda Superb [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 31.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sportline AT, Volkswagen T-Roc Price starts at Rs. 21.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 1.5 TSI. Superb [2020-2023]: 1984 cc engine, 15.1 kmpl mileage. T-Roc: 1498 cc engine, 17.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.