hamburger icon
HomeCompare CarsSuperb [2020-2023] vs Tiguan [2021-2025]

Skoda Superb [2020-2023] vs Volkswagen Tiguan [2021-2025]

In 2026 when choosing between the Skoda Superb [2020-2023] and Volkswagen Tiguan [2021-2025], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Skoda Superb [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 31.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sportline AT, Volkswagen Tiguan [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 38.17 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Elegance 2.0 TSI DSG. Superb [2020-2023]: 1984 cc engine, 15.1 kmpl mileage. Tiguan [2021-2025]: 1984 cc engine, 13.54 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Superb [2020-2023] vs Tiguan [2021-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Superb [2020-2023] Tiguan [2021-2025]
BrandSkodaVolkswagen
Price₹ 31.99 Lakhs₹ 38.17 Lakhs
Mileage15.1 kmpl13.54 kmpl
Engine Capacity1984 cc1984 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Superb [2020-2023]
Skoda Superb [2020-2023]
Sportline AT
₹31.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Tiguan [2021-2025]
Volkswagen Tiguan [2021-2025]
Elegance 2.0 TSI DSG
₹38.17 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car
Specification
Engine Type
Turbocharged petrol engine with direct injection system2.0 TSI
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
996.6759 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1450 rpm320 Nm @ 1500-4100 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle ShiftAutomatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
15.112.65 kmpl
Drivetrain
FWD4WD / AWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
188 bhp @ 4200 rpm187 bhp @ 4200-6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.555.39 metres
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Four Wheel Steering
No-
Spare Wheel
SteelSpace Saver
Front Tyres
215 / 55 R17235 / 55 R18
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Multi-element axle, with one longitudinal and transverse links, with torsion stabiliserIndependent Suspension by Four-link Axle
Front Suspension
McPherson suspension with lower triangular links and torsion stabiliserIndependent Suspension with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 55 R17235 / 55 R18
Ground Clearance
156-
Length
48694509 mm
Wheelbase
28412679 mm
Kerb Weight
15621703 kg
Height
14691665 mm
Width
18641839 mm
Bootspace
625615 litres
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
55 Person
Doors
45 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
6660 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
32
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way-
Seat Base Sliding
No-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Rub - Strips
BlackChrome Inserts
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofPanoramic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
Manual-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingFoot Trigger Opening/Automatic
Rear Wiper
NoYes
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Side Window Blinds
Rear - ManualNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Warranty (Years)
44
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited100000
Cornering Headlights
ActiveActive
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourMulti-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED,HalogenHalogen
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
CD Player
No-
Gesture Control
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
NoNo
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+8
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
NoNo
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Find My Car
NoYes
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Emergency Call
NoYes
Differential Lock
NoElectronic
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoTorque-On-Demand
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
YesNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
NoNo
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, Pedestrian)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoNo
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
NoNo
Lane Departure Prevention
NoNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Single ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesYes
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderWith Cup Holder
3rd Row Seats Type
No-
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split40:20:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down)12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
BlackBlack
Ventilated Seats
NoFront only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
NoHeated
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
38,01,13044,06,732
Ex-Showroom Price
32,85,00038,16,900
RTO
3,57,5004,10,690
Insurance
1,58,1301,78,642
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
81,70194,717
Expert Rating
-

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

Developed by 28 students from the Skoda Auto Vocational School, this custom project commemorates founders Václav Laurin and Václav Klement
Skoda transforms Superb iV Wagon into L&K 130 hybrid pickup for 130th anniversary
22 Jun 2025
Volkswagen Virtus GT Edge in Carbon Steel Grey Matte
Volkswagen Taigun, Virtus & Tiguan R-Line get GST benefits by up to 3.27 lakh
10 Sept 2025
Volkswagen T-Roc has received a major makeover, including design, dimensions and features.
Volkswagen T-Roc gets a makeover, dons Tiguan vibes with design upgrades
28 Aug 2025
The Toyota Camry and the Skoda Superb are both premium mid-size sedans with a wide range of features and a luxurious, upmarket interior.
2025 Toyota Camry vs Skoda Superb: Which premium sedan should you buy
12 Dec 2024
The record was set using a completely standard Skoda Superb 2.0 TDI, no performance tweaks, no exotic modifications. The car used was the Essence trim, powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine producing 148 bhp and 360 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed DSG gearbox.
Skoda Superb diesel covers 2,831 km on a single tank, sets efficiency record
24 Oct 2025
Volkswagen Tayron will share its engine with the Tiguan R-Line.
Volkswagen Tayron spotted in India, will be replacement for Tiguan Allspace
13 May 2025
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Volkswagen has launched the 2021 Tiguan facelift SUV in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>32 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV now comes loaded with features and all-wheel drive technology packed in a single trim.
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan facelift SUV: First Look
8 Dec 2021
Skoda has launched its first sub-compact SUV Kylaq in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.89 lakh (ex-showroom). Skoda plans to grab a significant share in the segment with the Kylaq's practical, less flashy character and its aggressive pricing to challenge the more fancied rivals.
Skoda Kylaq review: Aggressive pricing, practical to drive. Should you buy the Nexon, Brezza, Sonet rival?
25 Jan 2025
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan SUV comes with a lot of changes compared to its predecessor, especially under the hood. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
Volkswagen Tiguan 2021: First Drive Review
24 Dec 2021
Skoda has unveiled the new avatar of the Superb sedan for global markets. It is expected to make a return to the Indian markets later on.
2024 Skoda Superb first look video: May launch in India soon
3 Nov 2023
Skoda Kylaq has become the first car from the Czech auto giant to undergo Bharat NCAP crash tests. The Kylaq now joins the likes of Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV 3XO in the list of sub-compact SUVs to secure highest safety ratings at the Bharat NCAP crash tests.
Skoda Kylaq scores five-star rating at Bharat NCAP. Watch crash test video of India's safest sub-compact SUV
16 Jan 2025
Hyundai Alcazar (centre) along with Skoda Octavia and Kushaq and Volkswagen Tiguan and Taigun SUVs are primed for launches in India soon.
Hyundai Alcazar to Skoda Kushaq: Five cars to launch in India soon
19 May 2021
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
MG Starlight 560

MG Starlight 560

20 - 27 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers