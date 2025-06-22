In 2026 when choosing among the Skoda Superb [2020-2023] and Toyota Fortuner, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Skoda Superb [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 31.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sportline AT and Toyota Fortuner Price starts at Rs. 34.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 2.7 Petrol 4x2 AT. Superb [2020-2023]: 1984 cc engine, 15.1 kmpl mileage. Fortuner: 2694 cc engine, 10.3 to 14.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Superb [2020-2023] vs Fortuner Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Superb [2020-2023]
|Fortuner
|Brand
|Skoda
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 31.99 Lakhs
|₹ 34.76 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|821
|Mileage
|15.1 kmpl
|10.3 to 14.6 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1984 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-