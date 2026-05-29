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Skoda Slavia vs Volkswagen Taigun

In 2026 when choosing between the Skoda Slavia and Volkswagen Taigun, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Skoda Slavia Price starts at Rs. 10 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Classic 1.0L TSI MT, Volkswagen Taigun Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual. Slavia: 999 cc engine, 18.73 to 20.32 kmpl mileage. Taigun: 999 cc engine, 18.85 to 19.98 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Slavia vs Taigun Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Slavia Taigun
BrandSkodaVolkswagen
Price₹ 10 Lakhs₹ 11 Lakhs
Mileage18.73 to 20.32 kmpl18.85 to 19.98 kmpl
Engine Capacity999 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders3-

Filters
Slavia
Skoda Slavia
Classic 1.0L TSI MT
₹10 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
Comfortline 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual
₹11 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Skoda Slavia Visual Comparison

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Front View
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Specification
Engine Type
1.0 TSI1.0L TSI
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Driving Range
915 km-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
178 Nm @ 1750-4500 rpm178Nm@1850-4000rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual
Mileage (ARAI)
20.32 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
114 bhp @ 5000-5500 rpm114bhp@5000-5500rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS VI 2.0
Engine
999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
195 / 65 R15205/60 R16
Wheels
Steel Rims-
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Electric
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Twist Beam AxleRear twist beam
Front Suspension
McPherson Suspension with Lower Triangular Links and Stabiliser BarMacPherson Strut suspension
Rear Tyres
195 / 65 R15205/60 R16
Bootspace
521 litres385 Litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows-
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Doors
4 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres50 Litres
Length
4541 mm1760 mm
Ground Clearance
179 mm-
Wheelbase
2651 mm2651 mm
Height
1507 mm1612 mm
Width
1752 mm4221 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & TelescopicManual Tilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
No-
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Parking Assist
No-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Air Conditioner (•Automatic Climate Control • Single Zone Front-row AC zone • Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control• Blower Rear AC zone• Rear AC vents )
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips Electronic
Shift Indicator
YesGear
Clock
AnalogueDigital
Door Ajar Warning
NoYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
Analogue-
Instantaneous Consumption
NoYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueDigital
Average Speed
NoYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
NoYes
Distance to Empty
NoYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
Remote with Boot OpenerRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Internally Adjustable-
Power Windows
Front & Rear-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesRear Sequential
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
No-
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Black-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
No-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseYes
One Touch - Up
No-
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
NoStatic
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoYes
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Automatic Head Lamps
NoYes
Headlights
HalogenLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
No-
Warranty (Years)
4-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable-
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000-
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)-
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone Calls & Audio Streaming), AUX Compatibility
Speakers
46
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
No-
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
Yes-
Touch Screen Size
7 inch-
Display
Touch-screen Display7" Touch Screen
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Voice Command
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
Electronic-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
No-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
No-
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
No-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (•Driver •Front Passenger •2 Curtain •Driver Side •Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
ADAS
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
NoYes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Global NCAP)-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single Tone-
Driver Armrest
NoYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)8 way manually adjustable ( • Seat: Forward / Back (Manual) •Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual) •Headrest: Up / Down (Manual) •Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual) )
Split Rear Seat
No-
Ventilated Seats
No-
Interior Colours
Black-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Folding Rear Seat
No-
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable ( • Seat: Forward / Back (Manual) • Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual) • Headrest: Up / Down (Manual) )
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,26,45412,60,490
Ex-Showroom Price
9,99,90010,99,900
RTO
81,9931,20,620
Insurance
44,06139,470
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
24,21127,092
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Spacious cabinGood feature listPeppy engine

Cons

Costly top variantSegment in decline
Latest Offers
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On Skoda Slavia :- Get Benefits up to Rs. 1,90,000...
Applicable on slaviaclassic-10l-tsi-mt & 11 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
View Offer

Slavia Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Skoda Slavia999 cc to 1498 cc | Petrol | Manual,Automatic₹10 - 18.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Volkswagen Virtus999 cc to 1498 cc | Petrol | Manual,Automatic₹10.5 - 19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Car & Bike News

Volkswagen has officially entered the Sri Lankan passenger vehicle market through SAVWIPL’s partnership with Continental Cars and Commercials Ltd, launching the India-made Taigun SUV and Virtus sedan.
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Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo in new Shimla Green colour scheme.
Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo gets Shimla Green and Steel Grey colour options, limited to 200 units
21 Jul 2026
The Volkswagen Taigun facelift continues to be powered by the same engine options.
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Image of the recently launched Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo in Steel Grey used for representation purposes only.
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  News

Latest Videos

Skoda Slavia will take on Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Hyundai Verna besides the upcoming Volkswagen Virtus.
With Slavia, Skoda promises to re-energize mid-size sedan segment: Zac Hollis
7 Mar 2022
The Virtus is one the safest sedan in India. The Volkswagen car has five-star safety rating from Global NCAP. Safety features include six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, multi-collision braking, electronic differential lock system, traction control system, and tyre pressure monitoring system.
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3 Mar 2022
Skoda Slavia
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28 Feb 2022
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