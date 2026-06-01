In 2026 when choosing between the Skoda Slavia and Toyota Urban Cruiser, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Skoda Slavia Price starts at Rs. 10 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Classic 1.0L TSI MT, Toyota Urban Cruiser Price starts at Rs. 8.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Mid Grade MT. Slavia: 999 cc engine, 18.73 to 20.32 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser: 1462 cc engine, 17 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Slavia vs Urban Cruiser Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Slavia
|Urban cruiser
|Brand
|Skoda
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 10 Lakhs
|₹ 8.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.73 to 20.32 kmpl
|17 to 18.7 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|999 cc
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|4