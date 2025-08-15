In 2026 when choosing between the Skoda Slavia and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Skoda Slavia Price starts at Rs. 10 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Classic 1.0L TSI MT, Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Price starts at Rs. 7.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E 1.2 Petrol MT. Slavia: 999 cc engine, 18.73 to 20.32 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser Taisor: 998 cc engine, 20.01 to 28.51 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Slavia vs Urban Cruiser Taisor Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Slavia
|Urban cruiser taisor
|Brand
|Skoda
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 10 Lakhs
|₹ 7.76 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.73 to 20.32 kmpl
|20.01 to 28.51 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|999 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|4