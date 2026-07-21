In 2026 when choosing between the Skoda Slavia and Toyota Rumion, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Skoda Slavia Price starts at Rs. 10 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Classic 1.0L TSI MT, Toyota Rumion Price starts at Rs. 9.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E. Slavia: 999 cc engine, 18.73 to 20.32 kmpl mileage. Rumion: 1462 cc engine, 20.11 to 26.11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Slavia vs Rumion Comparison