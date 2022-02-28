HT Auto
Slavia
Skoda Slavia
Active 1.0L TSI MT
₹10.69 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Rumion
Toyota Rumion
S MT
₹10.29 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Top Speed
190 Kmph-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
10.7 seconds-
Engine
999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
1.0 TSI Petrol-
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
114 bhp102 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
178 nm136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
-Yes (Manual)
Front AC
-Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
-Blower, Vents on Roof
Heater
-Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
-Co-Driver Only
Cabin-Boot Access
-Yes
Anti-glare Mirrors
-Electronic - Internal Only
Parking Assist
-No
Parking Sensors
Front & RearRear
Cruise Control
-No
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
--
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Steering Adjustment
-Tilt
12V Power Outlets
-Yes
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,21,24611,96,293
Ex-Showroom Price
10,69,00010,29,000
RTO
1,13,2301,14,900
Insurance
38,51651,893
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
26,24925,713
