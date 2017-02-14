HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsSlavia vs Innova Hycross

Skoda Slavia vs Toyota Innova Hycross

Filters
Slavia
Skoda Slavia
Active 1.0L TSI MT
₹10.69 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Innova Hycross
Toyota Innova Hycross
G-SLF 7 STR
₹18.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Top Speed
190 Kmph-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
10.7 seconds-
Engine
999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1987 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
1.0 TSI PetrolTNGA
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
114 bhp172 bhp @ 6600 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
178 nm205 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsAutomatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Manual Override
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
-Yes (Manual)
Front AC
-Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
-Blower, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
Heater
-Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
--
Cabin-Boot Access
-Yes
Anti-glare Mirrors
-Manual - Internal Only
Parking Assist
-No
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cruise Control
-No
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
-Yes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
-Tilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
-3
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,21,24621,31,522
Ex-Showroom Price
10,69,00018,30,000
RTO
1,13,2301,99,000
Insurance
38,5161,02,022
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
26,24945,814
Expert Reviews
0 out of 5
Verdict

Trending cars

Find more
Trending Cars

Latest Cars in India 2023

Lexus RX
Lexus RX
95.8 Lakhs - 1.18 Cr*
Check Latest Offers
Lamborghini Urus S
Lamborghini Urus S
4.18 Cr* Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
3.3 Cr* Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Hyundai Verna
Hyundai Verna
10.89 - 17.38 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
19.13 - 19.99 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers

Trending Cars in India 2023

Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
9.99 - 16.49 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Hyundai Verna
Hyundai Verna
10.89 - 17.38 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
19.13 - 19.99 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
7 - 13.24 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
16.26 - 24.99 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2023

Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross
10 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
10 - 14 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
7 - 11 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Nissan X-Trail
Nissan X-Trail
26 - 32 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Tata Avinya
Tata Avinya
30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Honda WR-V 2023
Honda WR-V 2023
8 - 10 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details