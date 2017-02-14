|Top Speed
|190 Kmph
|-
|Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
|10.7 seconds
|-
|Engine
|999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|1987 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Engine Type
|1.0 TSI Petrol
|TNGA
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Petrol
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|114 bhp
|172 bhp @ 6600 rpm
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|178 nm
|205 Nm @ 4500 rpm
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Transmission
|Manual - 6 Gears
|Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Manual Override
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|-
|Air Conditioner
|-
|Yes (Manual)
|Front AC
|-
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Rear AC
|-
|Blower, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
|Heater
|-
|Yes
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|-
|-
|Cabin-Boot Access
|-
|Yes
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|-
|Manual - Internal Only
|Parking Assist
|-
|No
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Front & Rear
|Cruise Control
|-
|No
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|-
|Yes
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Steering Adjustment
|-
|Tilt & Telescopic
|12V Power Outlets
|-
|3
|On-Road Price
|₹12,21,246
|₹21,31,522
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹10,69,000
|₹18,30,000
|RTO
|₹1,13,230
|₹1,99,000
|Insurance
|₹38,516
|₹1,02,022
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹26,249
|₹45,814