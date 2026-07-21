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HomeCompare CarsSlavia vs Innova Crysta [2020-2023]

Skoda Slavia vs Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023]

In 2026 when choosing between the Skoda Slavia and Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Skoda Slavia Price starts at Rs. 10 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Classic 1.0L TSI MT, Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 16.26 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.7 GX 7 STR. Slavia: 999 cc engine, 18.73 to 20.32 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Slavia vs Innova Crysta [2020-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Slavia Innova crysta [2020-2023]
BrandSkodaToyota
Price₹ 10 Lakhs₹ 16.26 Lakhs
Mileage18.73 to 20.32 kmpl-
Engine Capacity999 cc2694 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Manual - 5 Gears
Cylinders34

Filters
Slavia
Skoda Slavia
Classic 1.0L TSI MT
₹10 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Innova Crysta [2020-2023]
Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023]
2.7 GX 7 STR
₹16.26 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Specification
Engine Type
1.0 TSI2TR-FE
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Driving Range
915 km-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
178 Nm @ 1750-4500 rpm245 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
20.32 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
114 bhp @ 5000-5500 rpm164 bhp @ 5200 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNo
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2694 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
195 / 65 R15205 / 65 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Twist Beam Axle4-Link with Coil Spring
Front Suspension
McPherson Suspension with Lower Triangular Links and Stabiliser BarDouble Wishbone with Torsion Bar
Rear Tyres
195 / 65 R15205 / 65 R16
Bootspace
521 litres-
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3
Seating Capacity
5 Person7
Doors
4 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres65
Length
4541 mm4735
Ground Clearance
179 mm-
Wheelbase
2651 mm2750
Height
1507 mm1795
Width
1752 mm1830
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesNo
Clock
AnalogueDigital
Door Ajar Warning
NoYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
NoYes
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
NoYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
NoYes
Distance to Empty
NoYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
Remote with Boot OpenerYes
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch -Down
NoDriver
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
BlackChrome
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
No-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Rear Windshield Blind
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseInternal with Remote
One Touch - Up
NoDriver
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoYes
Rear Reading Lamp
YesNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDNo
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Puddle Lamps
No-
Warranty (Years)
43
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
44
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
YesNo
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
7 inch-
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
Voice Command
YesNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoOptional
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
NoOptional
Find My Car
NoOptional
Emergency Call
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
Electronic-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
No-
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)3 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Knee)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
ADAS
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Global NCAP)4 Star (ASEAN NCAP)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
NoYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
NoYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Interior Colours
BlackBlack
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchCaptain Seats
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
NoFull
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,26,45420,04,003
Ex-Showroom Price
9,99,90017,18,000
RTO
81,9931,87,800
Insurance
44,06197,703
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
24,21143,073
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Spacious cabinGood feature listPeppy engine

Cons

Costly top variantSegment in decline
Latest Offers
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On Skoda Slavia :- Get Benefits up to Rs. 1,90,000...
Applicable on slaviaclassic-10l-tsi-mt & 11 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
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Slavia Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Skoda Slavia999 cc to 1498 cc | Petrol | Manual,Automatic₹10 - 18.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Volkswagen Virtus999 cc to 1498 cc | Petrol | Manual,Automatic₹10.5 - 19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Car & Bike News

Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo in new Shimla Green colour scheme.
Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo gets Shimla Green and Steel Grey colour options, limited to 200 units
21 Jul 2026
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2026 Toyota Innova Crysta vs Old model: What changed in the updated MPV?
5 Jun 2026
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Toyota Innova Crysta facelift starts reaching dealerships ahead of customer deliveries
19 Jun 2026
Image of the recently launched Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo in Steel Grey used for representation purposes only.
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Latest Videos

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With Slavia, Skoda promises to re-energize mid-size sedan segment: Zac Hollis
7 Mar 2022
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