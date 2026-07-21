In 2026 when choosing between the Skoda Slavia and Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Skoda Slavia Price starts at Rs. 10 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Classic 1.0L TSI MT, Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 16.26 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.7 GX 7 STR. Slavia: 999 cc engine, 18.73 to 20.32 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Slavia vs Innova Crysta [2020-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Slavia
|Innova crysta [2020-2023]
|Brand
|Skoda
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 10 Lakhs
|₹ 16.26 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.73 to 20.32 kmpl
|-
|Engine Capacity
|999 cc
|2694 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Manual - 5 Gears
|Cylinders
|3
|4