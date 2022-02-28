HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsSlavia vs Innova Crysta [2020-2023]

Skoda Slavia vs Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023]

Filters
Slavia
Skoda Slavia
Active 1.0L TSI MT
₹10.69 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Innova Crysta [2020-2023]
Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023]
2.7 GX 7 STR
₹16.26 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Top Speed
190 Kmph-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
10.7 seconds-
Engine
999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2694 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
1.0 TSI Petrol2TR-FE
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
114 bhp164 bhp @ 5200 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
178 nm245 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNo
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
-Yes (Manual)
Front AC
-Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
-Separate Zone, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
Heater
-Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
-Co-Driver Only
Cabin-Boot Access
-Yes
Anti-glare Mirrors
-Manual - Internal Only
Parking Assist
-No
Parking Sensors
Front & RearRear
Cruise Control
-No
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
-Yes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Steering Adjustment
-Tilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
-2
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,21,24620,04,003
Ex-Showroom Price
10,69,00017,18,000
RTO
1,13,2301,87,800
Insurance
38,51697,703
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
26,24943,073
Expert Reviews
0 out of 5
Verdict

Popular Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Skoda Slavia
null | Petrol | Manual,Automatic10 - 15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Volkswagen Virtus
null | Petrol | Manual,Automatic11.21 - 17.91 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Slavia vs Virtus

Trending cars

View all
Popular Cars

Latest Cars in India 2023

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

12.74 - 15.05 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
McLaren Artura

McLaren Artura

5.1 Cr* Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S

Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S

92.5 Lakhs* Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Tata Altroz CNG

Tata Altroz CNG

7.55 - 10.55 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
BMW X3 M40i

BMW X3 M40i

86.5 Lakhs* Onwards
Check Latest Offers

Trending Cars in India 2023

Skoda Slavia

Skoda Slavia

10 - 15 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

9.99 - 16.49 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

7.46 - 13.13 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

7 - 13.24 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Toyota Innova Crysta

Toyota Innova Crysta

19.13 - 25.43 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2023

Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

6 - 10 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Citroen C3 Aircross

Citroen C3 Aircross

10 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Mahindra Five-door Thar

Mahindra Five-door Thar

15 - 16 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Nissan X-Trail

Nissan X-Trail

26 - 32 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Honda HR-V

Honda HR-V

14 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

25 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details