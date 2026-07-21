In 2026 when choosing between the Skoda Slavia and Toyota Innova Crysta, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Skoda Slavia Price starts at Rs. 10 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Classic 1.0L TSI MT, Toyota Innova Crysta Price starts at Rs. 19.72 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GX Diesel Manual 7 STR. Slavia: 999 cc engine, 18.73 to 20.32 kmpl mileage. Innova Crysta: 2393 cc engine, 9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Slavia vs Innova Crysta Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Slavia
|Innova crysta
|Brand
|Skoda
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 10 Lakhs
|₹ 19.72 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.73 to 20.32 kmpl
|9 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|999 cc
|2393 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual
|Cylinders
|3
|4