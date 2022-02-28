HT Auto
Slavia
Skoda Slavia
Active 1.0L TSI MT
₹10.69 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
G-SLF 7 STR
₹19.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Top Speed
190 Kmph-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
10.7 seconds-
Engine
999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2393 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
1.0 TSI Petrol-
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
114 bhp148 bhp @ 3400 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
178 nm343 Nm @ 1400 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
-Yes (Manual)
Front AC
-Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
-Separate Zone, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
Heater
-Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
-No
Cabin-Boot Access
-Yes
Anti-glare Mirrors
-Manual - Internal Only
Parking Assist
-No
Parking Sensors
Front & RearRear
Cruise Control
-No
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
-Yes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Steering Adjustment
-Tilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
-2
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,21,24623,57,421
Ex-Showroom Price
10,69,00019,99,000
RTO
1,13,2302,49,875
Insurance
38,5161,07,946
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500600
Other Charges
00
EMI
26,24950,670
