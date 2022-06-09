Saved Articles

Skoda Slavia vs Tata Safari [2021-2023]

In 2023 when choosing between the Skoda Slavia and Tata Safari [2021-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Slavia
Skoda Slavia
Active 1.0L TSI MT
₹10.69 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Safari [2021-2023]
Tata Safari [2021-2023]
XE
₹14.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Top Speed
190 Kmph-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
10.7 seconds11.65
Engine
999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
1.0 TSI Petrol2.0 L Kryotec
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
114 bhp168 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
178 nm350 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
-Yes (Manual)
Front AC
-Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
-Blower, Vents on Pillars
Heater
-Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
-No
Cabin-Boot Access
-Yes
Anti-glare Mirrors
-Manual - Internal Only
Parking Assist
-No
Parking Sensors
Front & RearRear
Cruise Control
-No
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
-Yes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Steering Adjustment
-Tilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
-Yes
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,21,24617,67,524
Ex-Showroom Price
10,69,00014,99,400
RTO
1,13,2301,94,375
Insurance
38,51673,249
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
26,24937,990

