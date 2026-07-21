In 2026 when choosing between the Skoda Slavia and Tata Safari, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Skoda Slavia Price starts at Rs. 10 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Classic 1.0L TSI MT, Tata Safari Price starts at Rs. 13.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart Petrol MT. Slavia: 999 cc engine, 18.73 to 20.32 kmpl mileage. Safari: 1498 cc engine, 14.5 to 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Slavia vs Safari Comparison