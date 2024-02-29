Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsSlavia vs Punch EV

Skoda Slavia vs Tata Punch EV

In 2024 when choosing among the Skoda Slavia and Tata Punch EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

Slavia vs Punch EV Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Slavia Punch ev
BrandSkodaTata
Price₹ 10.69 Lakhs₹ 10.99 Lakhs
Range-315-421 km/charge
Mileage19 to 20.32 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-25 kWh
Engine Capacity999 cc-
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Charging Time--
...Read More

Filters
Slavia
Skoda Slavia
Active 1.0L TSI MT
₹10.69 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Punch EV
Tata Punch EV
Smart 3.3
₹10.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Top Speed
190 Kmph-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
10.7 seconds13.5 seconds
Engine
999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Engine Type
1.0 TSI Petrol-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
114 bhp-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
178 nm-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
-Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Front AC
-Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
--
Heater
-Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
-No
Cabin-Boot Access
-Yes
Anti-glare Mirrors
-No
Parking Assist
-No
Parking Sensors
Front & RearRear
Cruise Control
-No
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
-Yes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Steering Adjustment
-Tilt
12V Power Outlets
-Yes
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,21,24611,58,098
Ex-Showroom Price
10,69,00010,98,999
RTO
1,13,23012,000
Insurance
38,51646,599
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
26,24924,892
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Spacious cabinGood feature listPeppy engine

Cons

Costly top variantSegment in decline

Slavia Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Skoda Slavia999.0 cc to 1498 cc | Petrol | Manual,Automatic10.69 - 20.76 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Volkswagen Virtus999 cc to 1498 cc | Petrol | Manual,Automatic11.56 - 19.41 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Slavia vs Virtus

Trending cars

  • Hyundai Creta

    • Hyundai Creta

    ₹11 - 20.15 Lakhs
  • Mahindra Thar

    • Mahindra Thar

    ₹11.25 - 17.6 Lakhs
  • Tata Punch

    • Tata Punch

    ₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    In the last few years, from Sony to Huawei, Apple to Xiaomi; traditional technology giants have been making major headlines with their automotive ventures throwing challenges to conventional auto OEMs.
    Tech giants and their automobile dream: Status report
    29 Feb 2024
    The Foxconn Model B will rival the likes of global models like the Kia Niro, Jeep Avenger and Volkswagen ID.3.
    iPhone maker Foxconn's entry into EV industry showcased at Geneva Motor Show.
    29 Feb 2024
    BYD sells its cars in around 70 countries across the world, including India. But it is not interested in the US market currently.
    Chinese vehicles under radar for national security data risk in United States
    29 Feb 2024
    Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury was supposed to create a new body style called Sport Utility Sedan (SUS) and it was primarily meant for China.
    Mercedes cancels Maybach SUV sedan, considers it too expensive to develop
    29 Feb 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Matter Aera 5000 electric motorcycles are price from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.74 lakh and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV maker said the deliveries of India's first geared electric motorcycle will start from March.
    Matter Aera 5000+ review: Can India’s first geared electric motorcycle be a gamechanger?
    8 Feb 2024
    Skoda showcased the Enyaq electric SUV at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo ahead of its expected launch in India later this year as the carmaker's first EV in the country.
    Skoda Enyaq EV makes India debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo
    1 Feb 2024
    Ather Energy's 450 Apex electric scooter is a limited edition model which will be available on a made-to-order basis. The electric scooter celebrates a decade of Ather Energy in India and the 450 platform with key upgrades.
    Ather 450 Apex electric scooter video review: Better, faster than 450X
    11 Jan 2024
    Tata Punch EV is offered with two battery options - standard range and long range. The performance credentials of both also vary. The claimed range is at around 315 kms for the one with the 25 kWh battery while it is at around 421 kms with the 35 kWh battery pack.
    Tata Punch EV review: Packs more punch with electric power
    23 Jan 2024
    View all
     